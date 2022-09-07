Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
SonyLIV Announces Premiere Date For 'College Romance 3'

The third season of teenage drama series "College Romance" will arrive on SonyLIV on September 16, the streaming service said Wednesday.

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 7:26 pm

The third season of teenage drama series "College Romance" will arrive on SonyLIV on September 16, the streaming service said Wednesday.

Directed by Parijat Joshi, the show takes viewers on a journey of fun-filled moments of friendship, drama, relationships, and more.

"College Romance 3" stars Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Jahnvi Rawat and Eklavey Kashyap in pivotal roles.

It is created by The Viral Fever and written by Ashutosh Chaturvedi and Pankaj Mavchi. 

