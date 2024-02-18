Sonarika Bhadoria Flaunts Shiv-Parvati Mehendi Design At Her Nuptials

Art & Entertainment

The wedding festivities for actress Sonarika Bhadoria and her longtime boyfriend Vikas Parashar have begun, and the 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' actress has shared glimpses from her mesmerizing mehendi night.

Bhadoria, who is well-known for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati in the show, shared a picture of her hennaed hands, which had images of Lord Shiva and Parvati on them.

The actress wore a green velvet choli, paired with red lehenga and matching dupatta. She sported a green neckpiece, matching earrings, a side 'maang teeka' and red bangles. The look was rounded off with glossy makeup.

The mehendi photoshoot features her beau in an olive green kurta-pyjama set.

The 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' actress captioned the post as: "Mehendi hai rachnewaali, haathon mein gehri laali."

