Sonarika Bhadoria Flaunts Shiv-Parvati Mehendi Design At Her Nuptials

The wedding festivities for actress Sonarika Bhadoria and her longtime boyfriend Vikas Parashar have begun, and the 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' actress has shared glimpses from her mesmerizing mehendi night.

Bhadoria, who is well-known for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati in the show, shared a picture of her hennaed hands, which had images of Lord Shiva and Parvati on them.