Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Baby Bump In New Pictures

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of herself dressed as an angel, draped in an ivory sari.

Sonam Kapoor Credit: Instagram

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 2:38 pm

Actress Sonam Kapoor treated her fans to yet another picture showcasing maternity fashion. The actress, who announced her first pregnancy on social media a few days back, posted a series of beautiful pictures, flaunting her baby bump, on Instagram. 

Dressed as an angel, Kapoor donned an ivory sari and looked absolutely radiant. The actress left her hair open and completed her look with big round earrings and a necklace. While in some pictures, she stood up, hugging her bump, in others, she sat on a chair, like royalty. 



Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja had taken to Instagram a few days back to announce the pregnancy. They shared beautiful pictures from the actress’ maternity shoot. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022,” she had captioned the post as.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kapoor is four months pregnant and will mostly deliver the baby somewhere around the 3rd week of August 2022. The couple was also clicked at an event recently where Sonam wore a blue pantsuit and white t-shirt.
The couple tied the knot in 2018 and has had to field off pregnancy rumours time and again. Last year, the rumours were very strong and Kapoor had to actually take to her Instagram stories to refute them. She had shared a picture of her enjoying a hot beverage and had captioned it as, "Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period..."

The actress was last seen on screen in her film ‘The Zoya Factor’ in 2019. She also did a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's ‘AK vs AK’, which came out in 2020 on Netflix.

