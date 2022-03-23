Sonam Kapoor's Mother-In-Law Priya Ahuja Has A Beautiful Reaction To Soon Becoming Grandmother

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child. The news of the actress’s pregnancy made headlines when the actor shared a few pictures from her pregnancy photo shoot. Now her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja has shared her excitement about the arrival of her grandchild. Kapoor's in-laws live in Delhi.

Sharing a cropped picture of the actress, highlighting her baby bump, Priya Ahuja wrote on her Instagram page she is "super excited" to be a grandmother and "can't wait."

Actress's family has also expressed their happiness on learning of the good news. Her father Anil Kapoor shared couple pictures on his Instagram page and wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!!Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn't be more grateful! @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"

The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in a multiple-day, lavish wedding celebration. They are now settled in London.

The actress was last seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in 'The Zoya Factor' and also had an appearance in ‘AK vs AK’. She will now be seen in director Shome Makhija's ‘Blind’. She completed shooting for the film last year.