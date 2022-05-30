Sonam Kapoor's Picture Flaunting Her Baby Bump Goes Viral

Every time, actress Sonam Kapoor takes to her social media, her pregnancy glow is evident on her face. This weekend was special for the actress as she reunited with her husband, Anand Ahuja, after some time. Ahuja being a businessman keeps travelling between Mumbai, Delhi and London to manage his ventures.

The couple moved to London after their marriage, according to Pinkvilla. On May 29, the couple reunited and Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a video with Ahuja. The video shows Ahuja planting a kiss on Kapoor’s cheek as she smiles at the camera.

Sonam Kapoor Instagram Story Instagram/ @sonamkapoor

Shortly after reuniting with her husband, Kapoor took to her Instagram yet again to share a mirror selfie flaunting her baby bump. The actress appears to be in some dressing room. She sports a black dress and a pair of sneakers.

Sonam Kapoor Instagram Story Instagram/ @sonamkapoor

For the unversed, in March 2022, Kapoor and Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Kapoor and Ahuja met six years ago and began dating shortly after that. They got married in 2018 and made London their base since then. Just this month, they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Ahuja had shared a special note on the occasion for his wife as well.

Kapoor was last seen in a cameo role in 'AK vs AK' a Netflix film starring Anil Kapoor. It is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.