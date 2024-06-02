Sonakshi Sinha Shoots For Karan Rawal's Romantic Thriller On Her Birthday

A source from the production revealed that Sonakshi is shooting for the film in Naigaon, northern Mumbai, on Sunday. Meanwhile, Sonakshi was seen in dual roles as Rehana, the former chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal, and her daughter Fareedan in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. The series marked the OTT debut of Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The Netflix series also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. It tells the story of courtesans from the Heeramandi district of Lahore and blends it with India's freedom struggle.