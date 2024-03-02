Sonakshi Sinha Exudes 'Phool Power' In Sharara Suit As She Kickstarts 'Heeramandi' Promos

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi, who has a fandom of 27.9 million followers, shared a string of photos, wearing a pastel pink coloured heavily intricated sharara suit set, with a matching transparent dupatta, having golden embroidery work on it. The actress opted for a subtle makeup look -- pink lips, smokey eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks. Her hair is tied in a low bun, with white roses on it.