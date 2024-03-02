Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha Exudes 'Phool Power' In Sharara Suit As She Kickstarts 'Heeramandi' Promos

Actress Sonakshi Sinha exuded grace and elegance in her latest photoshoot, as she kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', which marks the OTT debut of Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

IANS
March 2, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha Photo: Instagram
Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi, who has a fandom of 27.9 million followers, shared a string of photos, wearing a pastel pink coloured heavily intricated sharara suit set, with a matching transparent dupatta, having golden embroidery work on it. The actress opted for a subtle makeup look -- pink lips, smokey eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks. Her hair is tied in a low bun, with white roses on it.

For the accessories, Sonakshi, who was most recently seen in the webseries 'Dahaad', wore a silver floral round shaped earrings, matching choker neck piece, and a red ring. The post is captioned as: "#HeeramandionNetflix Kick starting promotions. Phool-power."

Richa Chadha, who is also the part of the show, commented: "Very beautyfoooooolllll". The series also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ will soon premiere on Netflix.

