Somy Ali On Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s House: Picking Up A Gun And Killing Someone Is Very Easy, But Greatness Lies In Forgiving Someone

Salman Khan’s former girlfriend Somy Ali has gone all out to support the superstar in the blackbuck poaching case. After the recent firing at his home in Mumbai, she has been worried about his safety and has therefore appealed to the Bishnoi community to forgive Salman Khan, citing that he was young and, of course, unaware of the fact that their community worshipped the blackbucks.
While the Bishnoi community stands divided on this, Somy Ali, who currently runs an NGO, No More Tears, in Florida, USA, is grateful that they have at least acknowledged her plea and have thought over it.
In an open letter shared via her manager, she says, “Hello, my name is Somy Ali, and this message is for two people: Devender Bhai and Rampal Ji from the Bishnoi tribe. Your community. So, Devender Bhai, I am very grateful to you for agreeing to forgive. One of your 29 principles includes giving gifts and forgiving, so I am very grateful that you have considered this and made it a possibility. I can guarantee that Salman, in 1998, was very young. He didn't know that you worship the blackbuck; otherwise, he would never have done this.”
“And Rampal Ji, who said that this is a sign of weakness, it is not. It is the opposite of weakness. You see, picking up a gun and killing someone is very easy, but greatness lies in forgiving someone. What sense does it make that if someone kills an animal, it is a sin, but if you murder a human, it is not? Where is the logic in this?” she adds.
She further stresses that what happened was a mistake, and even though she doesn’t talk to Salman Khan, she knows that he regrets it. She further says, “When I come to India, Rajasthan is my favourite place for vacations and holidays. If God wills, I will definitely visit your temple, pray, and worship there. I am even ready to adopt your religion,” adding that it’s high time this case was closed.
“I am sure it was not done intentionally. Whatever happened was a mistake, and as long as a person is alive, they will make mistakes, knowingly or unknowingly. But what happened with Salman was unintentional, and so many years have passed. It is not justice that, for an unintentional mistake, you want to kill someone. That is a great sin,” adds Somy Ali.
She appeals to Rampal ji again and says that closing the case wouldn’t be a sign of weakness but of greatness. “If you close this case and forgive him, it will be your greatness. Yes, it's 2024, and I have been running an NGO in America for 17 years, helping women, children, and even animals. I am completely against violence. I have been a follower of Gandhi Ji since childhood. I can assure you that a person who has been fighting against violence for 17 years, helping women, children, and men, cannot do this intentionally. It was a mistake. Everyone makes mistakes; it is our duty, and what God has taught us in every scripture is that forgiving is greater,” she says.
She further adds, “Rampal Ji, I am especially appealing to you. You said it was a weakness, but it is not. It is the opposite. Your respect in my eyes will increase tremendously if you forgive and close this case. Again, Devender Bhai, I am very grateful that you listened to me. Rampal Ji, please consider me your elder sister and accept my request to close this case.”
Somy Ali believes that the continuous threats of killing Salman will only cause troubles for not just the Bishnoi community but also the whole of Rajasthan. She says, “No one will want to go there for a vacation knowing that the Bishnoi tribe threatens to murder or is even contemplating murdering people. Be it Salman or a layperson, I know I would be terrified, and so would my friends in Europe and America, like no one wants to visit certain places in Pakistan. The hypothetical is based on the consequences of threats and possibilities of murder.”
“We can’t underestimate fear. That’s a very powerful tool to steer people away from places where they might anticipate the risk of being attacked or murdered. That’s what this tribe is doing. They are digging their own graves, and it’s impacting the wonderful people of Rajasthan,” she adds.
Somy Ali also asserted that humans are not perfect and everyone makes mistakes. “Even 80-year-olds make mistakes. So, I plead with you to end this case. I have been fighting against violence for a long time. I am a follower of Mahatma Gandhi ji, and I plead with Rampal Ji not to see this as weakness. Forgiveness is a great deed. It is what we are taught in every religion and every scripture, that humans should forgive because no one is perfect. Everyone makes mistakes, knowingly or unknowingly. But what Salman did was unintentional. So please close this case. Thank you,” she concludes.