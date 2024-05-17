Somy Ali On Shooting Outside Salman Khan’s House: Picking Up A Gun And Killing Someone Is Very Easy, But Greatness Lies In Forgiving Someone

She appeals to Rampal ji again and says that closing the case wouldn’t be a sign of weakness but of greatness. “If you close this case and forgive him, it will be your greatness. Yes, it's 2024, and I have been running an NGO in America for 17 years, helping women, children, and even animals. I am completely against violence. I have been a follower of Gandhi Ji since childhood. I can assure you that a person who has been fighting against violence for 17 years, helping women, children, and men, cannot do this intentionally. It was a mistake. Everyone makes mistakes; it is our duty, and what God has taught us in every scripture is that forgiving is greater,” she says.