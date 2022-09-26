Somy Ali On World Environmental Health Day: People Need To Wake Up And Dedicate Some Time To Learn What’s Actually Happening

On September 26, World Environmental Health Day is celebrated by the International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH) Council. The idea is to make people aware of different environmental concerns and issues, and how we all can come together in doing right for the betterment of our environmental health. Somy Ali talks about the occasion. The actor turned humanitarian speaks on the issues that she feels need to be addressed with regard to the environment.

“This is one issue that baffles me as to why people simply don’t care or comprehend the importance of it. It’s our Mother Earth and we are responsible for taking care of it the way a mother takes care of her children,” she says, before drawing attention to some of the pressing issues that must be resolved the soonest.

“A devastating number of fish are dying daily due to the discarding of plastic, and other rubbish dumped into the sea. The drastic changes in our temperatures is more proof than anything else when it comes to global warming. I feel as though people live in a bubble and refuse to step out of it and educate themselves. It is estimated that in ten years Florida will be underwater due to global warming. We are already constantly fighting wildfires in California. It’s not just the US, but we are witnessing universal damage which we should be held accountable for because it’s us against our planet,” she adds.

Urging people to sit up and take notice, Somy Ali says, “People need to wake up and dedicate some time to learn what is actually happening to our home. It might be too late as very soon when we will see our surroundings in ruins if nothing gets done. These aren’t fabrications, but the absolute truth and we need to act now.”