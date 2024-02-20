If you all remember, in 2012, a jungle adventure film starring Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma was announced. It was titled 'Sher Khan'. Salman was said to be playing He-Man in the film which is said to be a heavy action flick. Earlier, reports stated that the film was put on the back burner due to VFX-related reasons. Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan was supposed to produce and direct the film.
Now, Sohail has confirmed that he is planning to take 'Sher Khan' on floors in 2025. At a promotional event of Celebrity Cricket League season 10, he gave the update to News18 Showsha. He also revealed the reason why the movie was postponed.
Advertisement
“That’s (VFX) one area where technology is growing by bounds. Every time we would finish the scripting of Sher Khan, I would watch another Marvel film and that used to make me feel backdated in terms of what I’ve written and how I want the action to be. I knew that by the time the film comes out, it would look backdated,'' said Sohail.
Advertisement
He added, “That fear of thinking about creating something that would release three years later is something I needed to tame. I realised that I’ve to think of something that’s the future and not the present. That’s exactly where Marvel and DC films score''.
Advertisement
Sohail also said, “They pre-empt what’s going to happen. Our action is more human, so when we go into technology-based action, there’s a slack. We think of the present times while the rest of the world keeps moving on.”
Advertisement
For the unversed, Sohail had earlier directed Salman in 'Auzaar', 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya', 'Hello Brother' and 'Jai Ho'.
The 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' actor also said that he will be resuming work on his pending rom-com, 'My Punjabi Nikah' this year.
When asked why he stayed away from acting and direction, Sohail said, “It was my intent. I wasn’t really getting happy with the work I was getting as an actor. There were stories that I wanted to tell and I went out there to get the appropriate technicians or actors to cast.”