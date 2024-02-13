Sikandar Kher: I Am Very Loyal, Just Like My Character Daulat

The actor added: “Aarya’s fans have been amazing. You guys have given us so much love; you’ve given Daulat so much love, and I love you for that. I hope you continue giving us that much love because we love making it, and we love shooting for it.

“I love working with Ram, Amita, and RMF. The more love you guys give, the more work we will do. 'Aarya' is one of the best experiences I have had working in my career ever."