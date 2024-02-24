Sikandar Kher, the son of renowned stars Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher, discussed his experience of being a part of the film fraternity. While both of his parents are accomplished actors, the 41-year-old finds it challenging to pick a favourite, acknowledging their individual significant achievements.
During an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, when he was asked to choose between the two, as actors, Sikandar Kher said, “I can’t say that. He has done 500 films. Look at her; she gave up a full career for me.”
Expanding on that, the actor said, “She came to become a leading lady and then I was born. She didn’t pursue an acting career. She spent the prime of her life in bringing me up. And then when I was old enough, she started. Look at the love she got and the great work she has done.”
The ‘Monica O My Darling’ actor continued to say, “People were always nice to me, they’d say, ‘You have done good work,’ although it is not necessary that I would believe them. I still don’t believe them. I only believe what I hear at home from my mother who is very honest with me. She had told me once, ‘You know how to act. Do what you do and keep at it.’ She had once told me that she would have opened a petrol pump somewhere if that was not the case. She said that ‘If you didn’t know how to act, we would have told you.’”
Sikandar also added that just because he’s a child of two superstars doesn’t mean he’d have offers at his doorstep. Many times, he had to personally text people in the industry and ask for work, but often wouldn’t get a reply. “I never felt anything because they must be busy only. You never know what’s going on in another person’s head. So the next day again, I will message and then I would wait for one week and then again if I didn’t get a reply, I would wait for a month. I don’t want to irritate the other person.”
As for Sikandar, he made his acting debut with the 2008 film ‘Woodstock Villa.’ He will be next seen in the Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man,’ led by Dev Patel.