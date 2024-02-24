The ‘Monica O My Darling’ actor continued to say, “People were always nice to me, they’d say, ‘You have done good work,’ although it is not necessary that I would believe them. I still don’t believe them. I only believe what I hear at home from my mother who is very honest with me. She had told me once, ‘You know how to act. Do what you do and keep at it.’ She had once told me that she would have opened a petrol pump somewhere if that was not the case. She said that ‘If you didn’t know how to act, we would have told you.’”