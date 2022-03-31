Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Neeraj Pandey's 'Operation Romeo' To Release On April 22

'Operation Romeo' which will be produced by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is set to release on April 22. The film will see actors Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto in the lead roles. 'Operation Romeo' trailer will be out tomorrow.

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 6:27 pm

Neeraj Pandey's 'Operation Romeo' will be released on April 22, annoucned the makers on Thursday. The film will star actors Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto. Additionally, the makers went on to announce that the movie's trailer will be released on April 1 via their Instagram just a few hours after the release date announcement. 

The movie is directed by Shashant Shah and will be produced by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s Friday Filmworks along with Reliance Entertainment. 


Friday Filmmworks released the movie’s motion poster on their Instagram handle and wrote, "Little did they know what the drive had in store for them."

"Witness the thrilling ride entangled with a series of unfortunate events. #OperationRomeo In cinemas 22nd April"," post further read.


The film also stars actors Sharad Kelkar, Bhumika Chawla and Kishor Kadam. '

