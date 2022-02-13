Siddharth Roy Kapur: ‘Rocket Boys’ Reminds Of The Tireless Efforts Of The Architects Of Modern India

Filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films seems to have cracked the code for content on OTT platforms, delivering two back-to-back hits in less than 2 months – ‘Aranyak’ on Netflix and ‘Rocket Boys’ on Sony Liv.

Across completely contrasting genres, the two series have amassed tremendous viewership and critical acclaim. Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has often remarked that the key is to first focus on developing compelling content and only then to identify one's audience and platform.

Talking about the same, Siddharth Roy Kapur says, “At a time when the OTT space is booming with so much varied content on offer, it is special to get the attention and enthusiasm of viewers. Aranyak was our maiden series and its viewership spanning across the Indian disaspora worldwide is encouraging for all of us at Roy Kapur Films. It makes me very happy to think that Rocket Boys brought a different flavour of patriotism to our audiences and reminded us of the tireless efforts of the architects of modern India to lay the foundation for the country we live in today.”

Although a new breed of players have emerged in the streaming and distribution game, content is still the secret sauce that leaves viewers sated. Roy Kapur Films' first OTT venture ‘Aranyak’ plated entertainment through a whodunit that's impossible to stop bingeing. Its unique storyline follows political ploys, personal agendas and the myth of a murderous entity as two mismatched hill station police officers navigate a web of suspects after a puzzling murder. The series was binge-watched by many viewers in one go thanks to writer Charudutt Acharya, showrunner Rohan Sippy, director Vinay Waikul and the impeccable performances by Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Ashutosh Rana. Within 48 hours of launch, ‘Aranyak’ was among the Top 10 shows on Netflix in 13 countries and the No. 1 Show on Netflix India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. It stood at no. 8 on the global top 10 on Netflix along with other blockbuster non-English shows such as ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Money Heist’.

Now, Sony Liv's ‘Rocket Boys’ will go down in history as India's first series to depict the personal and professional journey of scientists who cultivated a scientific temper in India. In addition to regular audiences for OTT entertainment, the series attracted viewers from the scientific community and celebrated academicians because scientific breakthroughs fuelling the imagination of Indian creators marked a novel trend. The series showcases the untold story of two of India’s greatest scientists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai (essayed by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh). The series brings alive the faces many Indians know only from textbooks and postage stamps, and engagingly covers the achievements of these scientists in launching India’s atomic and space programmes, premised on well-researched content that treats the audience like adults and does not talk down to them. The critics lauded its top drawer production values and the painstaking creation by Nikkhil Advani, masterful direction by Abhay Pannu, and the incredible cast and crew that made every effort to transport us back in time to the very birth of our modern nation.