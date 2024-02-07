Shubhangi Atre On Spiritual Retreat: There's Renewed Sense Of Well-Being, Connection

"Its special culinary offerings aided in skilfully nourishing body and spirit, fostering harmonious balance. The spiritual ambience and positive energy left an enduring impression on my soul. Reflecting on my time there, I am grateful for the profound moments of self-discovery and the nurturing embrace of the spiritual haven," said the 'Kasturi' actress.

"This journey has left an indelible mark on my heart, and I carry forward a renewed sense of well-being and connection. With its rich tapestry of tradition and contemporary beauty, Coimbatore has truly been a soul-enriching destination."