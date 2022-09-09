Friday, Sep 09, 2022
Shruti Haasan's 'She Is A Hero' Focuses On The Triumphs Of Women

Actress Shruti Haasan
Actress Shruti Haasan Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 4:14 pm

 After the success of her first single 'Edge', actress-singer Shruti Haasan has now released her next track titled 'She Is A Hero'.

Penned, composed and sung by Shruti herself, the track, which also features popular rapper MC Altaf, was released on the actress's official You Tube channel on Friday.

Commenting on the release of her second original track 'She Is A Hero', Shruti said: " I'm so glad to finally put out my second single and that too with such talented musicians and with something that I care deeply about being a woman myself".

"'She Is A Hero' brings together varied artists and a mix of genres to shine a light on the struggles and triumphs of women. A true musical collaboration, the track brings together MC Altaf's unique flavour of music which complements Shruti's singer-songwriter energy beautifully.

"The track has been produced by Karan Kanchan and Karan Parikh while visual artist Santanu Hazarika has donned the creative director's hat for this special track. Screenwriter and lyricist Niranjan Iyengar has penned the additional Hindi lyrics for Shruti's part," said a source.

"The video of the song features girls from the NGO Shiksha Seva Foundation, which has made this track all the more special," the source adds.

