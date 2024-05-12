Shriya Pilgaonkar Says Mom Supriya Pilgaonkar Is Her Compass And Biggest Source Of Strength

Shriya told IANS: “My mother is my compass and my biggest source of strength. We have always been very close and more like friends. She had me when she herself was young so in a way it always felt like we both grew up together, holding each other's hand. It’s incredible how she balanced a thriving acting career while being equally present and involved in every aspect of my childhood and adolescent years. I love that she was never over-protective but truly encouraged me to be an explorer, to have a curious mind, be fearless and constantly have that hunger to learn.”