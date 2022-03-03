Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar Removes 'Mrs Akhtar' From Instagram Bio

The television personality married actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on February 19 this year and had added 'Mrs Akhtar' to her Instagram bio.

Shibani Dandekar Removes 'Mrs Akhtar' From Instagram Bio
Shibani Dandekar married Farhan Akhtar on February 19.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 6:18 pm

Television personality Shibani Dandekar had shared her excitement of wedding with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar by adding 'Mrs Akhtar' to her Instagram bio soon after their wedding on February 19 this year. However, Dandekar has now removed the new addition to her social media bio. 

However, she had added Akhtar's surname in the Instagram name, which remains intact.

A screenshot of Shibani Dandekar's Instagram handle.
A screenshot of Shibani Dandekar's Instagram handle. Instagram

Dandekar and Akhtar got married on February 19 and his parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala house. The couple had civil wedding with celebrity friends like Hrithik Roshan, Shankar Mahadevan, Farah Khan amongst others, 

Related stories

Shibani Dandekar Debunks Pregnancy Rumours

Shibani Dandekar Gets Her Wedding Date Tattooed On Her Arm

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding Bash Attended By The Who's Who Of Bollywood

Both Dandekar and Akhtar had flooded social media with their wedding pictures, giving fans an insight into their joyous celebrations.

Removing the surname from social media started creating stir when last year, Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu removed her now-estranged husband Naga Chaitanya's surname from her bio. This had given rise to speculation of their separation, which was later confirmed when they made an official statement. 

Last year, reports of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas's separation also surfaced after the actress removed Jonas surname. However, the news was untrue and they recently welcomes their first child together.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Farhan-Shibani Wedding Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar Samantha Akkineni Samantha Ruth Prabhu Bollywood Weddings Celebrity Wedding Hrithik Roshan India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Sensex Drops Over 900 Points On Global Selloff As Ukraine War Rages

Sensex Drops Over 900 Points On Global Selloff As Ukraine War Rages