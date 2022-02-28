Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar Gets Her Wedding Date Tattooed On Her Arm

Actress-singer Shibani Dandekar had tattooed actor-director Farhan Akhtar’s name on her neck before, but post their wedding, she got her wedding date tattooed on her arms.

Shibani Dandekar Gets Her Wedding Date Tattooed On Her Arm
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 3:39 pm

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar recently got married to actress-singer Shibani Dandekar. They left us impressed with their wedding pictures. Newlyweds couple gave us a sneak peek into their big day. A few days after their wedding, Dandekar showed off her new tattoo which has an Akhtar connection.

Earlier Dandekar had tattooed Farhan Akhtar’s name on her neck but post their wedding, she got her wedding date tattooed on her arms. Dandekar chose the date to be written in Roman numerals for the tattoo. The tattoo read, “XXI-II-XXII”. Dandekar and Akhtar registered their marriage on February 21.

Related stories

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding Bash Attended By The Who's Who Of Bollywood

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Dances To 'Senorita' With Farhan Akhtar At His Wedding, Netizens React

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar To Host Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai: Report

Have a look at her previous tattoo here:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding took place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on February 19. The two even threw a bash in the residence of their good friend Ritesh Sidhwani. The who's who of Bollywood was present to attend the party.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor Tattoos/Body Piercing Bollywood Weddings Celebrity Wedding Wedding Best Moments Love Bollywood Couples Actor/Actress Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar Javed Akhtar Shabana Azmi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes