Shehzad Shaikh: I Am A Very Unhealthy Person

Speaking about his fitness regime, the 'Bepannah' fame actor said: "I am a very unhealthy person. Asking me to maintain a fitness regime is the last thing one can do in life. Because when I need to drop, I drop -- like I stop eating for 5-6 days. I just eat very very little, and then I fall sick also because of that. I literally shrink in weight."

"I would not advise anyone to do that. It's not good for your health at all. But my body is very used to this now, and I can do it whenever I want. And I have been doing it for quite some time. I drop my kgs in a very unhealthy way and I don't advise anyone to do it," said Shehzad.