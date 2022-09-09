Shehnaaz Gill Reveals How Salman Khan Motivates Her, Says ‘I’ve Learnt To Keep Moving Ahead From Him’

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after she appeared on the 13th season of reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, hosted by Salman. Since then, the actress has maintained a cordial and warm relationship with Salman, and will also feature in his upcoming film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

During a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, the actress was asked how she has been able to bring a sense of maturity to her personality. To which, she replied, “When you live alone and come from a small town, you grow. One must never stop growing. I keep growing, I learn from the people around me. Everyone you meet teaches you something, and I feel that whoever I’ve crossed paths with — good or bad — has taught me something. They’ve taught me how to deal with situations. I am strong enough to deal with situations.”

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Google

When prodded about what Salman Khan has taught her, the actress replied, “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.”

Meanwhile, during ‘Bigg Boss 13’, the actress was rumoured to be dating late actor Sidharth Shukla. The two never openly accepted their relationship but they were inseparable, even after the show ended. Sidharth passed away last year due to heart attack and soon after, Shehnaaz maintained a distance from the limelight.

She has now bounced back to work and was also seen in the Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’. Going ahead, she will be seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ apart from Sajid Khan’s new film ‘100%’, which also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. It is being produced by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and Amar Butala.