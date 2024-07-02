Art & Entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha Shares Pics From Hospital: Away From Controversy Created By Social Media

Veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha, who is admitted to a hospital here, says he is away from the "controversy and confusion" created by a section of social media influencers and spending time with family and friends as he is nursed back to health.

Shatrughan Sinha
info_icon

Veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha, who is admitted to a hospital here, says he is away from the "controversy and confusion" created by a section of social media influencers and spending time with family and friends as he is nursed back to health.

After developing a strong fever last week, the 77-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he is also undergoing an annual health check-up.

While he didn't share his health status, Sinha posted a couple of pictures from his hospital room where he could be seen watching Sunday's T20 World Cup final, in which India emerged victorious, with family and friends.

"Away from the 'controversy & confusion' created by some of our good friends from the social media/Youtubers. The fact is enjoying with best of our family members, brothers & dear friends," the actor-TMC MP wrote in an X post on Monday.

Some on social media had speculated about the actor's ill health just after daughter Sonakshi Sinha's marriage to Iqbal Zareer. The veteran actor's son, Luv Sinha, previously thanked well-wishers for their concern over his father's health, reiterating he was admitted to the hospital after he developed a "strong fever" and not because he underwent a surgery.

In his post, Sinha praised the Indian men's cricket team for their "magnificent win". The squad, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, clinched the trophy on late Saturday night in Bridgetown, Barbados by defeating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biter. This is India's second T20 World Cup title since 2007's maiden tournament.

"Enjoying the most talked about International Cricket match between #SouthAfrica & #India. Also great to watch the 'hero' of not only our dear #AnushkaSharma but also the hero of the nation #ViratKohli. It was a treat watching great performances of #JaspritBumrah #HardikPandya #SuryaKumarYadav & of course everyone's favorite the one, & perhaps the only one #RohitSharma...

"Both stalwarts #ViratKohli & #RohitSharma taking a bold & beautiful decision at the right time of retiring from T20s on a High note & paving the way for the next generation is truly a fantastic encouragement indeed! It was a most thrilling, exciting & entertaining match & we must give full credit to Team South Africa also for their most committed performance. God Bless! Jai Hind!" he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: FIR Filed In Hathras Stampede Case, Forensics Team At 'Satsang' Ground
  2. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  3. Welcoming New Criminal Laws: End Of Colonial Hangover!
  4. Colonial Shadows: India's Criminal Justice System And The BNS, 2023
  5. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
Entertainment News
  1. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  2. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  3. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  4. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
  5. Lindsay Lohan On 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt This Essence Of A Little Kid Again
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: 'I Felt Like Ronaldo' - Jude Bellingham Revels Overhead-Kick Equaliser For England
  2. Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Confirmed: Who Plays Whom, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marta Eyes Gold As Brazil Select Veteran Striker For Sixth Time
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: Ralf Rangnick Rues Defensive Frailties After Austria's European Championship Exit
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
World News
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Taiwan Says Chinese Coast Guard Detained Its Fishing Vessel, Demands Its Release From Beijing
  3. Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Says Group Would Stop Fighting With Israel After Gaza Cease-fire
  4. Pakistan: Rawalpindi Court Grants Interim Bail To Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi
  5. Dining In California Just Got More Transparent With THIS New Law
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai College Which Banned Hijab Bars 'Revealing Clothes' On Campus
  2. Shah Rukh Khan To Be Honoured With Career Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  3. 'Baalak Budhi' Jibe At Rahul, 'Sholay' & Article 370: PM Modi's Lok Sabha Speech | Top Points
  4. Hathras Stampede: 116 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  5. Burari Case Rerun? Family Of 5 Found Dead Inside House In MP's Alirajpur
  6. 'Won't Last For 5 Years': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Predicts NDA Govt Collapse After Maharashtra, UP Elections
  7. July 2, 2024 News: 116 People Dead In Hathras Tragedy, Ruckus In Parliament As Oppn Raises 'Justice For Manipur' Slogans
  8. TikTok And ‘Club Rat’ Creator Eva Evans Cause Of Death Confirmed