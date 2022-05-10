Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Shashi Tharoor-Vivek Agnihotri Engage In Twitter Spat Over 'The Kashmir Files'

Singapore recently banned 'The Kashmir Files' and it wasn't long before MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to address it, fuelling the further word dispute with the director of the movie, Vivek Agnihotri.

Shashi Tharoor, Vivek Agnihotri Instagram

Updated: 10 May 2022 6:10 pm

Director Vivek Agnihotri engaged in a verbal dispute with MP Shashi Tharoor on Twitter on May 10. The war of words started after the former union minister said that ‘The Kashmir Files’ had been banned in Singapore as it was ‘provocative’ and ‘one-sided’. 

Earlier in the day, Tharoor went on Twitter and shared a news article stating that the film supported by the ruling government is being banned in other countries. 

Replying to this, Agnihotri who is the director of the film, shared a list of other films that were banned in Singapore but gained popularity worldwide. He then said that Singapore has the ‘most regressive censor in the world’. He then urged Tharoor to stop with the fun-making of a serious issue like Kashmiri Pandit’s genocide. 

Reorting yet again, Agnihotri pointed out via a question that Tharoor’s late wife, Sunanda Pushkar was a Kashmiri Hindu and said that the MP should delete the tweet and apologise to her soul. Furthermore, actor Anupam Kher who starred in the movie, shared a twitter thread of Pushkar’s tweets, asking Tharoor to be humane towards the issue. 

‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on the life of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, taking base from the first generation videos of the victims of the massacre. It shows the suffering, struggle and trauma who were caught in the Kashmir genocide. 

