Sharvari: Came To Industry With No Backing, Knowing That Every Film I Do Has To Be A Hit

Sharvari, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Vedaa’, took to Instagram and shared a still from the film featuring actor John Abraham. The actress captioned it: “Every time anyone asked me what I wanted to become when I grow up, I only had one answer - I wanted to be an actor! Well it is easier said than done… years of patience, keeping the fire burning inside for the love of the craft, honing my skills, controlling my insecurities, going through days of self-doubt and introspection, coming out of that crashing down feeling, because well… the stars have to really align to get that one project."