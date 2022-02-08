Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sharmila Tagore Recalls Being Scolded By Lata Mangeshkar

Sharmila Tagore recounted numerous happy recollections of her time with Lata Mangeshkar in an interview with RJ Stutee for Fever FM, including how Mangeshkar once had a chat with her about cricket and took her off guard.

Sharmila Tagore Recalls Being Scolded By Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar and Sharmila Tagore Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 5:39 pm

Actress Sharmila Tagore claimed that singer Lata Mangeshkar was once dissatisfied with her for her lack of cricket knowledge and reprimanded her for it. Tagore was married to the late cricketer Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, who was a long-time member of Team India.

Tagore recounted numerous happy recollections of her time with Mangeshkar in an interview with RJ Stutee for Fever FM, including how Mangeshkar once had a chat with her about cricket and took her off guard.

“She (Lata) was so mad about cricket, not just as a spectator but knew the nitty gritty of cricket," she said. Sharing one such conversation she had with her over cricket, Sharmila said, “She (Lata) asked me some trick question and I couldn’t answer. And she got very cross with me, she said, ‘why don’t you know? You should know.’ I said, ‘well, my husband is a cricketer, I am not’. She said, ‘No, but still, aapko malum hona chahiye iske baare mein (You should know about this).’ I was properly scolded and put in my place.”

Tagore also recounted how Mangeshkar, together with her brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar, organised a performance to raise $20,000 for the then-Indian cricket team, which went on to win the World Cup in 1983.

Mangeshkar was also very close to Sachin Tendulkar and would occasionally meet him on birthdays and special events. He used to call her ‘aai (mother)’ which she once said was an unforgettable day of her life.

Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday as a result of multiple organ failure. She was 92 years old and had been taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. On Sunday, she was cremated with full state honours at Shivaj Park. Along with numerous other celebrities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the burial.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Lata Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar Dies Lata Mangeshkar Death Lata Mangeshkar 1929-2022 Sharmila Tagore Actor/Actress Singer
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Five Most Celebrated Songs Of Lata Mangeshkar Filmed On Madhubala

Five Most Celebrated Songs Of Lata Mangeshkar Filmed On Madhubala

Love Story: Same Feeling, A Decade Apart

'Ted Lasso' Actor Hannah Waddingham Pays Homage To Lata Mangeshkar

When Lata Mangeshkar’s Songs Echoed Beyond The Great Wall of China

Top Songs By Popular Duo Lata Mangeshkar And Madan Mohan That Remain Timeless

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row

Class VII students join the 'Paray Sikhshalay', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, in Nadia.

West Bengal Launches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues