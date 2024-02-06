Shark Tank India 3: 'Scalp Cooling System' For Cancer Care Seals Joint Deal Of Rs 30 Lakh

The new episode of 'Shark Tank India' season three witnessed a joint deal of the chemotherapy relief solution by 'Eva Scalp Cooling System' at Rs 30 lakh with sharks Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta and Ritesh Agarwal.

In a nation that embraces innovation, Stemtech Medical Devices, founded by Raghuveer Surupa, has developed India's first scalp cooling system for cancer care.