Shark Tank India 3: 'FOMO' Seals Rs 35 Lakh Deal With Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal

Aman (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt) asked them: “Where in DU were you?” To which Gaurang replied: “Hansraj College, and Hindu College.”

Speaking about their entrepreneurial journey, Avik said: “We're very fond of iced teas. So, when we went to the market, we realised that iced teas have no tea in them. So, we saw this big gap and then Covid happened. People want to consume better. So, iced teas are a great option. Because it has tea, antioxidants.”

“We decided to sweeten it with honey and Khaand. We made samples at home and took it DU. When we felt that it's good we started it,” he shared.