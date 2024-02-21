Shark Tank India 3: D’chica’s Puberty Essentials For Teen Girls Seal Rs 80L Deal

D’chica’s, a brand that curates puberty-essential products tailored specifically to the needs and preferences of teen girls, has bagged a deal of Rs 80 lakhs with Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh on the new episode of ‘Shark Tank India 3’.

In a bid to propel D’chica to new heights of success, its co-founders, Richa Kapila and Vani Chugh from Delhi made a debut on the business reality show.