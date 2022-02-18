Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

TV Is Sharad Malhotra's Bread And Butter

“I have been clear from day one that TV is my bread and butter. It’s my first love. I am very vocal about it. But yes, seeing the current situation, you have to adapt to it. We all need to do that,” said Sharad Malhotra.

TV Is Sharad Malhotra's Bread And Butter
Actor Sharad Malhotra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 1:35 pm

Actor Sharad Malhotra talks about branching into various media that are further triggered by the pandemic. The actor, on his part, says 'change is the only constant.'

The pandemic altered the nature of entertainment, both in terms of the type of material that consumers want and the medium on which artists chose to work. Given the possibility that shooting may be cancelled at any time, performers are forced to choose between productions that wrap up quickly and those that need a lengthier commitment, such as daily soaps.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Malhotra explains, “I have been clear from day one that TV is my bread and butter. It’s my first love. I am very vocal about it. But yes, seeing the current situation, you have to adapt to it. We all need to do that.”

Related stories

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week

From 'NH10' To 'Tejas': Five Movies That Portray Women In Action-Packed Roles

Sharad Malhotra: Anyone Can Become An Actor, But No One Can Romance Like Shah Rukh Khan

Before agreeing to a project, the 39-year-old says he does not consider how much time it will take. “It’s the call of the hour to shoot for projects for a month and half, then move on to the next. It could be a project on OTT, a film or whatever,” he shares.

When asked about his upcoming work on OTT, Malhotra says, “I haven’t taken the plunge into web yet. I didn’t think about it seriously... I have done TV for more than a decade now, played the best of characters, and got love and adulation. But you have to move and advance to the next level. Obviously OTT or film is the next big thing you can do. I have been in touch with people around who are keen to cast me in web projects.”

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sharad Malhotra TV Actor TV Show Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Pandemic India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Flies to US For NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Ranveer Singh Flies to US For NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Top 5 OTT Releases This Week

From 'NH10' To 'Tejas': Five Movies That Portray Women In Action-Packed Roles

‘A Thursday’ Movie Review: Yami Gautam’s Film Is Thrilling Yet Predictable With A Polarising View Point

Films That Have Been Postponed Again And Again In Recent Times

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless