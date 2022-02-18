TV Is Sharad Malhotra's Bread And Butter

Actor Sharad Malhotra talks about branching into various media that are further triggered by the pandemic. The actor, on his part, says 'change is the only constant.'

The pandemic altered the nature of entertainment, both in terms of the type of material that consumers want and the medium on which artists chose to work. Given the possibility that shooting may be cancelled at any time, performers are forced to choose between productions that wrap up quickly and those that need a lengthier commitment, such as daily soaps.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Malhotra explains, “I have been clear from day one that TV is my bread and butter. It’s my first love. I am very vocal about it. But yes, seeing the current situation, you have to adapt to it. We all need to do that.”

Before agreeing to a project, the 39-year-old says he does not consider how much time it will take. “It’s the call of the hour to shoot for projects for a month and half, then move on to the next. It could be a project on OTT, a film or whatever,” he shares.

When asked about his upcoming work on OTT, Malhotra says, “I haven’t taken the plunge into web yet. I didn’t think about it seriously... I have done TV for more than a decade now, played the best of characters, and got love and adulation. But you have to move and advance to the next level. Obviously OTT or film is the next big thing you can do. I have been in touch with people around who are keen to cast me in web projects.”