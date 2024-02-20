Shantanu Maheshwari: Everyone Still Remembers Me For Afsaan In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

As his film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ starring Alia Bhatt clocked two years since its release in Hindi cinema, actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari has opened up about playing Afsaan in the movie and working with ‘master’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Shantanu recalled his unforgettable journey with the film and said: “It doesn't feel like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has turned two, It feels like just a few days back I was shooting with Sanjay sir and learning from him on the sets.