Unaffected by this comment, Shamita gave a befitting response which was empowering to read. She replied, “I want to take this opportunity to respond to this very kind lady trying to put another woman down for not being married. Kudos to you... FYI... Mission unsuccessful!! Getting married is not the only purpose I have in life! Being happy and content and independent in life with gratitude in my heart always is.” She went on to add, “Wishing you a lot of positivity in your life... Hope you never try to pull another woman down again! If you have nothing nice to say to people... best to just keep quiet! (sic.)”