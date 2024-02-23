All well-known personalities have faced criticisms and are subject to trolls. However, not all hit back at those very trolls who aim at bringing them down. Now, actress Shamita Shetty found a comment on social media, which was related to her relationship status. 45 years of age and unmarried, a netizen joked about her marital status, which did not sit well with her.
Shetty took to her Instagram stories to respond to the comment. This not only showcased her strength but also garnered the support of fans.
In the midst of numerous comments on one of her posts, the ‘Mohabbatein’ star came across a remark that specifically emphasized her unmarried status, stating, “Buddy Shetty without men, 50 years have passed and there is no man (laughing emoticons).”
Unaffected by this comment, Shamita gave a befitting response which was empowering to read. She replied, “I want to take this opportunity to respond to this very kind lady trying to put another woman down for not being married. Kudos to you... FYI... Mission unsuccessful!! Getting married is not the only purpose I have in life! Being happy and content and independent in life with gratitude in my heart always is.” She went on to add, “Wishing you a lot of positivity in your life... Hope you never try to pull another woman down again! If you have nothing nice to say to people... best to just keep quiet! (sic.)”
Take a look at it here:
Responding directly to the comment, the actress, who recently celebrated her birthday, not only defended her personal choices but also highlighted the significance of prioritizing happiness, contentment, and independence over what the society expects from you. This classy response of hers has earned her broad support and admiration.
On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the 2023 Sushrut Jain-directorial ‘The Tenant,’ which also made her comeback to acting after 15 years. She also featured in the web-series ‘Black Widows.’