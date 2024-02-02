Shilpa Shetty’s sister, Shamita Shetty, turned a year older. Shamita is celebrating her 45th birthday today. To mark her birthday, Shilpa Shetty penned a sweet note for her sister and fans are in awe of it. Shilpa Shetty shared a video compilation of sweet moments with Shamita on her birthday.
Shilpa Shetty Shared The Sweetest Birthday Post For 'Tunki' Shamita Shetty On Her Birthday
Shamita Shetty turned a year older. To mark her birthday, her sister Shilpa Shetty shared a sweet birthday wish for her.
Taking to her Instagram, Shilpa Shetty shared a reel that featured cute moments that she had spent with Shamita. The photos and the videos in the reel show the two sisters partying and enjoying each other’s company. There are multiple photos of the Shetty sisters from various functions. One picture shows Shamita gardening at her house. Shilpa compiled these moments and shared them with ‘Jamal Kudu’ song from ‘Animal.’
Advertisement
Sharing these adorable moments, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “May your obsession for gardening continue and may those flowers be ever blooming and filled with beautiful butterflies you can chase. Looovvvvvveeeeeee youuuuu, my darling Tunki… to the moon, Neptune, all the newly-discovered exoplanets, and back! Wishing you a year filled with laughter, surprises, great health, and maybe a little mischief. Let’s make it epic!”
Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s post for her sister, Shamita, here. The post has fetched over 101K likes.
Advertisement
Reacting to the video, her mother Sunanda Shetty commented, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DARLING SHAMZI… wish you loads & tons of blessings filled with abundance of love peace joy health wealth & all you dream of.. luv you till eternity.” Shamita Shetty also reacted to the wish, and she replied, “Thankyou munki. love u loads.” Fans are in awe of the post and are calling it sister goals.
Advertisement
Shamita Shetty made her Bollywood debut with ‘Mohabbatein’ in 2000. Apart from films, she also appeared in numerous television shows. She was also seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Bigg Boss OTT.’