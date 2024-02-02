Sharing these adorable moments, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “May your obsession for gardening continue and may those flowers be ever blooming and filled with beautiful butterflies you can chase. Looovvvvvveeeeeee youuuuu, my darling Tunki… to the moon, Neptune, all the newly-discovered exoplanets, and back! Wishing you a year filled with laughter, surprises, great health, and maybe a little mischief. Let’s make it epic!”

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s post for her sister, Shamita, here. The post has fetched over 101K likes.