‘Shaitaan’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Horror Film Collects Rs 88 Crore Globally

After a strong opening at the box office, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s supernatural thriller 'Shaitaan' faced a significant drop in collections on Monday. This downward trend persisted as the film garnered only Rs 6.75 crore on Tuesday, as reported by Sacnilk. The film’s total domestic earnings currently stand at Rs 68 crore, and its worldwide collection has reached Rs 88 crore.
On Tuesday, the film witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.38 percent. After having a strong debut of Rs 14.75 crore on its opening day, ‘Shaitaan’ managed to enjoy a fruitful first weekend, collecting Rs 18.75 crore and Rs 20.5 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, its business dipped on Monday with earnings totaling Rs 7.25 crore, and the trend continued into Tuesday.
Meanwhile, it cannot be ruled out that ‘Shaitaan’ managed to enjoy a monopoly at the box office, and it would remain until March 15 when it faces competition from Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani’s starrer, ‘Yodha’.
Coming to ‘Shaitaan’, the film also stars Jyotika, and is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati film ‘Vash’. It is jointly produced by Devgn Films, Jio Studios, and Panorama Studios. While the film’s music is composed by Amit Trivedi, Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti serves as the cinematographer and Sandeep Francis as the editor. 'Shaitaan' released theatrically on March 8.