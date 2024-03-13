‘Shaitaan’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Horror Film Collects Rs 88 Crore Globally

On Tuesday, the film witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.38 percent. After having a strong debut of Rs 14.75 crore on its opening day, ‘Shaitaan’ managed to enjoy a fruitful first weekend, collecting Rs 18.75 crore and Rs 20.5 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, its business dipped on Monday with earnings totaling Rs 7.25 crore, and the trend continued into Tuesday.