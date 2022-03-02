Shahid Kapoor's Sister Sanah Kapur To Marry Mayank Pahwa

Actor Shahid Kapoor's half sister, Sanah Kapur is all set to tie the knot with Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank Pahwa on Wednesday (March 2). The wedding will be taking place in Mahabaleshwar, and the families have already arrived.

Sanah Kapur is the daughter of actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak.

According to Pinkvilla, the pre-wedding ceremonies of Mehendi and Sangeet took place on Tuesday (March 1). The wedding is said to take place in the gathering of family and close friends.

While the Pahwas and Kapurs have known each other for many years, Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa have also known each other for a long time. They reportedly got engaged a while ago. For the uninitiated, Sanah Kapur made her feature film debut in filmmaker Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar'. It starred actors Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as well as Pankaj Kapur.

Seema Pahwa took to Instagram last December to wish her son a happy birthday. The actress, alongside a photo of Manoj Pahwa and Mayank Pahwa, had written, "Happy birthday mayank my son my life like father like son."

Shahid Kapoor has a close relationship with his three half-siblings, Ruhaan Kapur, Sanah Kapur, and Ishaan Khatter, and they are frequently seen together. Shahid Kapoor ia also said to have mentored Khatter, when the latter made his Bollywood debut with the 2018 film 'Dhadak'.

Shahid Kapoor is the son of Pankaj Kapur and his ex-wife Neelima Azeem.