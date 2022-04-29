After a great career on the big screen, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is now also venturing into the realm of OTT space. ‘Farzi’, his debut web series, will be directed by Raj & DK of The Family Man and will feature Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait. Amazon Prime Video provided the first glance at the ‘Jersey’ actor, as well as a sneak peak at his character's backstory.

Kapoor's first appearance shows him as a rough man seated in a room working on something.

"#FarziOnPrime: A small-time artist working out of his grandfather's printing press has invented the ideal scam job - a crime especially suited to him - and gets drawn into the dark, high stakes world of everything that it entails," Prime Video shared on their official Instagram page. In this fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller, a fiery, unconventional task force officer has made it his goal to rid the country of the threat this poses.”

Meanwhile, during an event in Mumbai on Thursday, April 28, Amazon Prime Video unveiled 40 new titles. Among these are Kapoor's ‘Farzi’, the new season of 'The Family Man', the new season of 'Mirzapur', 'Modern Love Chennai', 'Breathe: Into The Shadows', 'Aye Watan...Mere Watan', and 'Made In Heaven 2', among many more.

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the event, which was attended by several famous people, including Shahid, Vijay Sethupathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and many more.

Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, has received critical acclaim for his new film, 'Jersey'. It is a Hindi adaptation of the Telugu film of the same name, which starred Nani. In addition to his OTT debut, the actor will appear in ‘Bloody Daddy’.