In 2003, Ken Gosh's teen romance 'Ishq Vishk' marked Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's Hindi film debut. The audience responded well to the sweet love story, and the movie became a hit at the box office.

According to Filmibeat, the production house Tips is back with its sequel, which claims to offer a Gen-Z take on love and relationships, almost two decades later. The romance drama titled 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' marks the Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan.

Jibraan Khan (who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham), Rohit Saraf, and Naila Grewal will appear alongside her.

The ecstatic debutant took to Instagram to share a video announcing her Bollywood debut.

Her uncle, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, congratulated her on the role. The movie also marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Marathi filmmaker and writer Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari.