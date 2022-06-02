Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's Debut Film 'Ishq Vishk' To Get A Sequel

'Ishq Vishk' marked Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's Hindi film debut in 2003. The film was well-received by the audience and is now set to get a Gen-Z sequel.

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's Debut Film 'Ishq Vishk' To Get A Sequel
Ishq Vishk Rebound Instagram/@pashminaroshan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 8:36 pm

In 2003, Ken Gosh's teen romance 'Ishq Vishk' marked Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's Hindi film debut. The audience responded well to the sweet love story, and the movie became a hit at the box office.

According to Filmibeat, the production house Tips is back with its sequel, which claims to offer a Gen-Z take on love and relationships, almost two decades later. The romance drama titled 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' marks the Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan. 

Related stories

Tejasswi Prakash To Make Bollywood Debut With Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2', Reports

Aamir Khan Congratulates Sister Nikhat Khan On Her TV Debut

Jibraan Khan (who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham), Rohit Saraf, and Naila Grewal will appear alongside her.

The ecstatic debutant took to Instagram to share a video announcing her Bollywood debut.

Her uncle, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, congratulated her on the role. The movie also marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Marathi filmmaker and writer Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Ishq Vishk Ishq Visk Rebound Pashmina Roshan Bollywood Debut Sequel Rohit Saraf
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

IPL Final: Natasa Hugs Pandya - Video

Aishwarya Rai Is A Phenomenon At Cannes, Had To Create Magic For Her 20th Year: Gaurav Gupta

Aishwarya Rai Is A Phenomenon At Cannes, Had To Create Magic For Her 20th Year: Gaurav Gupta