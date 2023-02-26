Shah Rukh Khan Remembers 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', Says He Misses Director Kundan Shah Everyday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may be winning at everything right from the box-office to audience appreciation but, he says that sometimes losing in the moment is not that bad.



On Sunday, the actor, whose recent Hindi film "Pathaan" is smashing box-office records, took to his Instagram as he walked down the memory lane for his film "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa" which recently clocked 29 years of its release.



The actor shared a picture of his character of Sunil from the film, captioning it: "At that stage... in that age... raw... uncontrolled... craft still undefined... surrounded by the best cast and crew in India and a director who I miss every day! Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment... but win everything else... I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!!



In the film, SRK played the role of a musician, who would go to any lengths to win the love of a girl only to see her getting married to the love of her life.



The film, set in Goa, was directed by Kundan Shah, who is known for directing the satirical black comedy film "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro" which has over the years gained a cult status in cinephile circles.