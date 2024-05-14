Shah Rukh Khan Gets An Unexpected Special Mention In 'Interview With The Vampire 2', Netizens React

Once again, Bollywood’s superstar Shah Rukh Khan has demonstrated his global star power, with his influence and fan base extending beyond domestic borders. This was reaffirmed when Season 2 of the American series ‘Interview with the Vampire’ gave a special mention to the actor, solidifying his status as a timeless icon in the entertainment industry.
A clip from the newly released series has emerged online and is rapidly gaining popularity for its Bollywood reference. In one scene, Eric Bogosian’s character, Daniel Molloy, cracks a joke that includes the name of the actor. He is heard telling his butler in the presence of a character portrayed by Assad Zaman, “I’m sorry, this is so weird. Where did they send you when Shah Rukh Khan, over here was playing you? Is there a panic room behind the stolen Rembrandt?”
Take a look here:
Fans were astonished by this unexpected mention and took to social media platforms to share their reactions, with many praising the King Khan as a ‘Global Superstar.’
One user wrote, “AAAAH the new season of Interview with the Vampire is already so good! Shah Rukh Khan name drop had me CACKLING.” Another user wrote, “Armand is smirking because he can read Daniel’s thoughts and he knows he is dying to ask him this just to get that answer.” One more called it, “Absolutely insane.” A netizen commented, “I’m gonna be cackling at Eric’s ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ line delivery for weeks.” Another tweeted, “That SRK line was so good it had Armand fighting a laugh.”
‘Interview with the Vampire’ has attracted attention for its unconventional adaptation of Anne Rice’s novel, created by Rolin Jones. It delves into the vampire romance between Louis de Point du Lac (played by Jacob Anderson) and his enigmatic creator, Lestat de Lioncourt (portrayed by Sam Reid).
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in ‘Dunki,’ is currently busy cheering for his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Work wise, he will kick off filming for an action flick alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, titled ‘King,’ as well as will reportedly be seen in a cameo appearance in his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, ‘Stardom.’