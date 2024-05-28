Shabana Azmi Reveals 'Crazy' Shashi Kapoor Called Her 'Stupid' For Not Shooting Intimate Scenes With Him

“That was his way of showing affection. He was crazy. I will give you an example. We were shooting for ‘Fakira’ and the song was ‘Dil Mein Tujhe Bithakar.’ Now, I went on set before he arrived and Satyanarayan ji was doing the choreography and I saw that the moves were very intimate and I was very young at that time and I had tears in my eyes and I left the set and my heart was thudding because I really didn’t want to do those shots,” the actress said, further adding, “So I went in and I told my hairdresser that I couldn’t do those shots and I started crying.”