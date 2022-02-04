Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shaad Ali’s ‘Mister Mummy’s’ First Look Out

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh star as the leads in the film. The actor-couple can be seen heavily pregnant in one of the posters

Shaad Ali’s ‘Mister Mummy’s’ First Look Out
'Mister Mummy' First Look Out Instagram - @ riteishd

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 6:22 pm

The makers of ‘Mister Mummy’ have released of the first look posters for the upcoming comedy starring real-life actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. Filmmaker Shaad Ali's ‘Mister Mummy’ reunites Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh on screen after the 2012 comedy ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are shown lying beside each other with their baby bumps in one of the posters of the film. Riteish Deshmukh's character in the poster depicts him holding his baby bump with a worried expression on his face.

Related stories

Riteish Deshmukh's Wife Genelia Gifts Him A Tesla Model X Worth Rs 55 Lakh

Watch: Here’s How Genelia And Riteish Deshmukh Wished Each Other On Their Anniversary

Watch: Genelia D'Souza's Funny And Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Hubby Riteish Deshmukh

Production house, T-Series, took to their official Twitter account to share the first look posters for 'Mister Mummy.' T-Series, owned by Bhushan Kumar, is producing the comedy-drama.

Genelia Deshmukh shared the posters on Instagram. She penned, “A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before. Get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts #MisterMummy (sic).”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

The comedy-drama centres on the story of a couple – childhood sweethearts with opposing views on children. However, fate appears to have planned a big surprise for the two.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh made their Bollywood debuts in ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ in 2003. They fell in love on the set of the film and later married in 2012. They have two sons, Riaan, who is seven, and Rahyl, who is five.

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in the 2020 film ‘Baaghi 3’ and has three more films in the works. ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’ was Genelia Deshmukh's last theatrical Hindi release. Later, she starred in ‘It's My Life’, a digital release, alongside actor Harman Baweja.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Riteish Deshmukh Genelia D'souza Mister Mummy Shaad Ali T-Series Bollywood Riteish And Genelia
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Jason Momoa's 'Slumberland' And Guillermo Del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Set For Digital Release In 2022

Jason Momoa's 'Slumberland' And Guillermo Del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Set For Digital Release In 2022

World Cancer Day: Has The Representation Of The Terminally Ill Changed In Movies Over The Years?

'One Cut Two Cut' Review: Danish Sait's Film Entertains, In Parts

'Laal Singh Chadha' Vs 'KGF 2': 5 Major Box-Office Clashes In Coming Months

Sunil Grover Discharged From Hospital, Greets Paparazzi As He Walks Out Of Hospital

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Dancers perform as an image is projected inside Olympic Stadium prior to the start of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer