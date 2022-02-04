Shaad Ali’s ‘Mister Mummy’s’ First Look Out

The makers of ‘Mister Mummy’ have released of the first look posters for the upcoming comedy starring real-life actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. Filmmaker Shaad Ali's ‘Mister Mummy’ reunites Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh on screen after the 2012 comedy ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are shown lying beside each other with their baby bumps in one of the posters of the film. Riteish Deshmukh's character in the poster depicts him holding his baby bump with a worried expression on his face.

Production house, T-Series, took to their official Twitter account to share the first look posters for 'Mister Mummy.' T-Series, owned by Bhushan Kumar, is producing the comedy-drama.

Genelia Deshmukh shared the posters on Instagram. She penned, “A twisted laughter ride and story like never seen before. Get ready to laugh your heart out and till your stomach hurts #MisterMummy (sic).”

The comedy-drama centres on the story of a couple – childhood sweethearts with opposing views on children. However, fate appears to have planned a big surprise for the two.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh made their Bollywood debuts in ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ in 2003. They fell in love on the set of the film and later married in 2012. They have two sons, Riaan, who is seven, and Rahyl, who is five.

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in the 2020 film ‘Baaghi 3’ and has three more films in the works. ‘Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya’ was Genelia Deshmukh's last theatrical Hindi release. Later, she starred in ‘It's My Life’, a digital release, alongside actor Harman Baweja.