Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Scripting Begins On 'Stranger Things' Final Season

Writing has begun on the fifth and final season of Netflix's "Stranger Things", the popular sci-fi horror drama series.

Stranger Things
Updated: 03 Aug 2022 9:08 pm

Writing has begun on the fifth and final season of Netflix's "Stranger Things", the popular sci-fi horror drama series.

The official Twitter page of the show shared the update on Tuesday night.

"Day 1", read the caption of the photograph of a whiteboard with 'Stranger Things 5' written on it.

The news comes a month after the second volume of the fourth season of the series premiered on Netflix. The first part of season four dropped on the streamer on May 27.

In February, "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer had announced that season five would be the final chapter in the 1980s-set show based in the fictional town of Hawkins in Indiana, US.

Chronicling the story of a secret government lab which accidentally opens a door to a parallel dimension referred to as the 'upside down', the show stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke.

It is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment with the Duffer Brothers serving as executive producers, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen as well as Iain Paterson and Curtis Gwinn.

The universe of "Stranger Things" is set to expand with a live-action spin-off series based on an original idea by the brothers.

