'Scoop' Actor Prashanth Goswami Recalls How Raashii Khanna Welcomed Him With A Smile On 'Yodha' Set

Actor Prashanth Goswami has spoken about working with Raashii Khanna in the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Yodha’. He said that every time they did a scene together in the film, she greeted him first with a smile.

Reflecting on his experience working with Raashii on the set, he said: "As I've been endowed with the opportunity to play a subordinate to Raashii Khanna, I was, for my majority, with her in the film. And she, even though a bellwether and a big personage, was extremely affable, patient and accommodating.”