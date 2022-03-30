Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Satish Kaushik: 'Kabir Singh' Was An Adapted Copy Of 'Tere Naam'

Filmmaker-actor Satish Kaushik says that both 'Tere Naam' and 'Kabir Singh' glorify toxic masculinity and are stories where a guy runs after a girl and is not ready to accept her refusal.

Satish Kaushik Credit: Fotocorp

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 1:10 pm

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who directed Salman Khan starrer ‘Tere Naam’ has recently spoken about how he feels that Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Kabir Singh’ is a story that as been adapted from his film. Kaushik said that Khan was not comfortable playing the role, which was probably the epitome of toxic masculinity and Kapoor’s character in ‘Kabir Singh’ is also similar. 

In an interview with Indian Express, Kaushik said that the two films have a lot in common. He also spoke about how a sequel of ‘Tere Naam’ is no easy feat.

“We’ll definitely need to adapt with the times. Making the same film and getting the same performance out of Salman will be difficult. Salman Khan always said the film is good and will definitely work. But the character gives a wrong message in it. There was a debate on ‘Kabir Singh’ too. ‘Kabir Singh’ was an adapted copy of ‘Tere Naam’,” he said.

He adds, “The guy is trying to tell the girl that he loves her, yet he is not ready to take no from her. That’s definitely not good. But if you notice, that’s the culture in small cities even today, where a guy ends up running after a girl.”

Released in 2003, ‘Tere Naam’ was a romantic-action drama, that also featured actress Bhumika Chawla. It also starred Sachin Khedekar, Savita Prabhune, Ravi Kishan, Sarfaraz Khan. The film was touted to be a remake of the Tamil film ‘Sethu’ (1999) which starred Chiyaan Vikram.

Kapoor’s film ‘Kabir Singh’ was released in 2019 and was written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It also starred actress Kiara Advani. It was a remake of Vanga's own Telugu film ‘Arjun Reddy’, which was also a massive success at the box-office. 
 

