Sathyaraj On Speculations Of Him Acting In PM Modi Biopic: Nobody Has Approached Me

Sathyaraj said, “The news that I am acting in the Prime Minister Modi biopic is news even to me. Nobody has approached me to play PM Modi in the film. Even if they do…I may have acted in it if it were directed by my friend, the late director Manivannan, who used to show characters as they were.” He further added that if Vijay Milton directed the film, he would convey the real story. In fact, he mentioned that he would be fine if the film is helmed by filmmakers like Pa. Ranjith, Vetrimaaran and Mari Selvaraj. Meanwhile, he also confirmed being part of Sathyaraj’s ‘Coolie’, opposite Rajinikanth, during the event.