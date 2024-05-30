Art & Entertainment

Sathyaraj On Speculations Of Him Acting In PM Modi Biopic: Nobody Has Approached Me

Sathyaraj denied the rumours of him playing PM Modi in a film at the teaser launch of ‘Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan’.


Sathyaraj Photo: X


Sathyaraj, who is well known to play the role of Katappa in ‘Baahubali’ films, is known for his acting skills. He has recently been grabbing attention after the rumours of playing the role of PM Narendra Modi in a biographical drama went viral on social media a few days ago.

Now at the teaser launch of the movie ‘Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan’, held at Vadapalani Prasad Label in Chennai, the actor denied all such rumours. For the unversed, ‘Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan’ features Vijay Antony in the lead role, and it is written and directed by Vijay Milton.

Sathyaraj said, “The news that I am acting in the Prime Minister Modi biopic is news even to me. Nobody has approached me to play PM Modi in the film. Even if they do…I may have acted in it if it were directed by my friend, the late director Manivannan, who used to show characters as they were.” He further added that if Vijay Milton directed the film, he would convey the real story. In fact, he mentioned that he would be fine if the film is helmed by filmmakers like Pa. Ranjith, Vetrimaaran and Mari Selvaraj. Meanwhile, he also confirmed being part of Sathyaraj’s ‘Coolie’, opposite Rajinikanth, during the event.

As for Sathyaraj playing PM Modi, the reports gained momentum after publicist Nikil Murukan shared the news on the social media handle X, “Sathyaraj to act as Narendra Modi in Honourable PM Narendra Modi Biopic.”

Earlier in 2017, Sathyaraj had played the role of Tamil leader Periyar in his biopic. And for PM Modi, Vivek Oberoi played the role in the PM Narendra Modi biopic, which was directed by Omung Kumar and written by Anirudh Chawla and Vivek Oberoi.

Coming back to Sathyaraj, he will next be seen in Tamil film ‘Weapon’. Directed by Guhan Senniappan, it is set to release in theatres on June 7, and also stars Rajiv Menon, Sathyaraj and Tanya Hope in the main roles.

