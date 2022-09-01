Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sargun Mehta Heaps Praise On Akshay Kumar, Says He Gives Free Hand To Explore, Experiment

Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with the suspense thriller, 'Cuttputlli', recently shared her experience of working with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the film.

Sargun Mehta, Akshay Kumar
Sargun Mehta, Akshay Kumar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 7:35 pm

Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with the suspense thriller, 'Cuttputlli', recently shared her experience of working with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the film.

Elaborating on the same, Sargun Mehta, who will be seen playing a cop in the film, said, "He makes his co-actors feel so comfortable and you know Akshay Kumar is very easy to work with. Once you're on set it doesn't feel like Oh my God it's Akshay Kumar, he just makes you feel like any other co-actor."

Calling him "appreciative", the actress added that the actor knows what buttons to push at any given moment, "he knows what to say and not to intimidate the other person and he gives you a free hand at improvising or doing as many takes as you want to. He makes sure that we all have dinner together, the entire cast so that there's like a good bond and on the next day on set it doesn't seem like Oh my God whom am I working with'".

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, and directed by Ranjit M Tewari, 'Cuttputlli' is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 2.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Cuttputlli Akshay Kumar Sargun Mehta Sargun Mehta Bollywood Debut Bollywood Jackky Bhagnani Art And Entertainment Disney+Hotstar India
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?