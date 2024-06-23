Art & Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Kedarnath' (2018).

Instagram
Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Kedarnath' (2018). First is always memorable. 'Kedarnath' holds a special place in Sara's heart as she has so many memories attached to it. Sara still cherishes her priceless moments with Sushant. The latter passed away in 2020. In a recent interview, Sara turned emotional talking about her co-star.

During an interview with Mid-day, when Sara Ali Khan was asked about her favourite memory of Sushant, she took a pause and said, "So many... there was this one moment when Gattu sir (Abhishek Kapoor, director), was very rushed. We were rushing. He had worked with Sushant before. So I went to Sushant and said, I don't know how to do this line, please show me. He just showed me and I copied it."

Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath
Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Kedarnath'
info_icon

She further said, "People praise the way I speak Hindi, being as curious as I am about things, so much of it is Sushant. Any love that I have gotten for Kedarnath - and it's a lot - is just all him. I can't give you a particular memory''.

Recently, on the 4th death anniversary of Sushant, Sara remembered him with a throwback pic. She took to the Instagram Stories and shared the pic where Sushant was seen praying to God with folded hands with Sara seated next to him. She added the song ‘Namo Namo’ from ‘Kedarnath’.

Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, in his Mumbai's Bandra apartment. He was 34. After the initial investigation, Mumbai Police confirmed that Rajput died by suicide. Official postmortem reports also confirmed that he died of asphyxia due to hanging. His family lodged a complaint in Patna, Bihar and demanded a CBI probe into the matter. It is still investigated by the CBI.

Coming back to Sara, on the work front, she was last in Amazon Prime Video's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

