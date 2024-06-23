Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories

During an interview with Mid-day, when Sara Ali Khan was asked about her favourite memory of Sushant, she took a pause and said, "So many... there was this one moment when Gattu sir (Abhishek Kapoor, director), was very rushed. We were rushing. He had worked with Sushant before. So I went to Sushant and said, I don't know how to do this line, please show me. He just showed me and I copied it."