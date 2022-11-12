Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Sanya Malhotra Celebrates 2nd Anniversary Of 'Ludo' With Throwback Pictures

Actress Sanya Malhotra is celebrating the second anniversary of her black comedy film 'Ludo'.

2 Years of ‘Ludo’
2 Years of ‘Ludo’ Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram Story

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 5:44 pm

Actress Sanya Malhotra is celebrating the second anniversary of her black comedy film 'Ludo'. The multi-starrer film, directed by Anurag Basu, was released directly on OTT owing to the first year of the pandemic. 

On Saturday, Sanya took to the story section of her Instagram to share throwback pictures and videos from the film's set. The videos and pictures show her in the company of her co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Rohit Saraf, with whom she can be seen dancing on the 'O beta ji' song, which was reprised for 'Ludo'.

Sanya Malhotra with Aditya Roy Kapur
Sanya Malhotra with Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram Story
Sanya Malhotra with Rohit Saraf
Sanya Malhotra with Rohit Saraf Instagram Story

Ludo', which was released exactly 2 years ago on Netflix, was received well by the audience for its finely crafted screenplay interspersed with humour and signature Anurag Basu treatment, who is known for his off-beat style of direction much like his namesake Anurag Kashyap.

The film tells 4 separate stories which get entangled together during the climax. Apart from Sanya, the film also starred Aditya Roy Kap

Sanya Malhotra Ludo Aditya Roy Kapur Rohit Saraf Anurag Basu Netflix
