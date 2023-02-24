Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday Special: Celebrating The Filmmaker’s Verismo And Authenticity Toward His Craft

Every time audience enters the cinematic universe of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it's definitely hard for them to get over it easily, especially the character which they take out of the gates of the theatres with them. It's an absolute example that the filmmaker never compromises on performance in his films. If it's a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, the audience is always left guaranteed great performances.

Be it Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas in ‘Khamoshi’ or Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in ‘Devdas’, Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in ‘Black’, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor ‘Saawariya’, Hrithik Roshan in ‘Guzaarish’, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in ‘Padmaavat’ or be it his last, Alia Bhatt in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always extracted the best performances out of his actors. Almost all of the performances have won the actors praise and awards in equal measure, and so has it raised the filmmaker’s credibility as a great storyteller.

Additionally, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also known for his penchant for bringing out India's rich heritage and very rarely felt the need to shoot his films in the western world. He brought out the richness, vibrance, culture, beauty and essence of traditional Indian culture unlike any other director of today’s times.

When it comes to man versus machine, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a clear winner here and creates most of his magic while filming. He does so without compromising on the grandeur and opulence that he is synonymous with. If there was anyone who proudly carries the tradition of great Indian filmmaking, it's him.

On top of it, he is that one filmmaker who gives equal attention to all small to the big details to bring out the real essence to the audience. Be it set designs to the costumes to the sound to the aesthetic, if it's a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, nothing goes ahead without his approval. He believes in creating all the grandeur for the audience without any VFX support and treating the audience with everything real and authentic. This is the reason he is not dependent on any kind of VFX and all you see on the screen in his film is real, pure, and how it actually needs to be.

Here's wishing SLB a very happy birthday.