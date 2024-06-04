Sanjay Kapoor On Working With Late Rituraj Singh In ‘House Of Lies’: He Was Very Warm And Affectionate Towards Me

Sanjay Kapoor’s ‘House Of Lies’ has been garnering mixed reviews from all corners. While many are appreciating the plot there are many who are actually not liking the length and the way a murder mystery has been presented. But everyone has been unanimous in saying that the late Rituraj Singh has been one of the star performers of the film. His screen presence speaks volumes of how good a talent he was. Even co-star Sanjay Kapoor opened up about working with Rituraj Singh on ‘House Of Lies’.
“I met Rituraj Ji at the script reading. Unfortunately, I didn’t have any scenes with him in the film. However, I did get a couple of beautiful pictures with him during our script reading sessions before shooting began. We had two reading sittings, and I was fortunate enough to meet him,” says Sanjay Kapoor.
For the unversed, Rituraj Singh passed away earlier this year after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest.
Talking about his sudden demise, Sanjay Kapoor adds, “I just felt he was too young to be gone. I watched the film yesterday and missed him dearly. He would have been really glad. He was very warm and affectionate towards me and was thrilled that I was playing the investigation officer. I wish he could have been at the premiere to watch the film with the team. May his soul rest in peace; I know he is blessing all of us.”
‘House Of Lies’ is streaming on Zee5. Speaking on what’s so special about the film and why one shouldn’t miss it, Sanjay Kapoor says, “Viewers should watch it for multiple reasons - Rituraj ji, the story, and if you like the whodunnit genre. The fact that it has released in 190+ countries makes me feel that OTT’s reach is unbelievable. You could be anywhere in the world and at one go you can watch the film. Thanks to OTT, it has gotten that release.”
Have you seen ‘House Of Lies’ yet? Share your opinion about the film with us.