Sanjay Kapoor On Working With Late Rituraj Singh In ‘House Of Lies’: He Was Very Warm And Affectionate Towards Me

Sanjay Kapoor’s ‘House Of Lies’ has been garnering mixed reviews from all corners. While many are appreciating the plot there are many who are actually not liking the length and the way a murder mystery has been presented. But everyone has been unanimous in saying that the late Rituraj Singh has been one of the star performers of the film. His screen presence speaks volumes of how good a talent he was. Even co-star Sanjay Kapoor opened up about working with Rituraj Singh on ‘House Of Lies’.