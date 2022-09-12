Sangram Singh – Payal Rohatgi’s Wedding Reception At Rohtak Sees Over 10000 Visitors

On July 9, Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi took seven pheras in Agra and have become each other's better half for seven lives. When you are in love, then marriage seems like an eternal celebration.

Yes, after the Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai receptions, Sangram Singh with his radiant bride Payal Rohatgi gave two receptions in Rohtak city and in his village which is very special for him, especially for the hometown folk who dote on this son of the soil.

A bevvy of celebs including Indian Commonwealth gold medalist wrestler Babita Phogat, Sakshi Malik, the first Indian woman who won the Olympic Games in wrestling, Arjun Awardee Wrestler and Commonwealth Medalist Satyawart Kadian, Yogeshwar Dutt India's Olympic Medalist Wrestler and Asian Games and Commonwealth Gold Medalist International Boxer Saweety Boora, Paralympic Javelin Throw Champion Rinku Hooda, Indian Hockey Player Ajit Nandal, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav, Panipat Deputy Commissioner Shyamlal Poonia, Gajendra Chauhan, Pankaj Sharma -- Director of Account Management IAMET and many others arrived at the reception to bless the couple.

Post this, Sangram Singh organised a big reception in his village which is 15 km inside Rohtak city. Here, about 10000 people came to bless them.

Talking about the same, Sangram Singh says, “The reception of the village is very special for me because it is my home. The prayers of all those who belong to my village are very important to me as I took a major step in this journey of life. It is always beautiful to be blessed but your parents and those who saw you grow, their blessings are true and matter most!"