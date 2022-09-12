Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sangram Singh – Payal Rohatgi’s Wedding Reception At Rohtak Sees Over 10000 Visitors

Over 10000 visitors throng Sangram Singh-Payal Rohatgi reception at Rohtak! Wrestler Babita Phogat And Sakshi Malik also arrive to congratulate them!

Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh
Payal Rohatgi And Sangram Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 6:43 pm

On July 9, Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi took seven pheras in Agra and have become each other's better half for seven lives. When you are in love, then marriage seems like an eternal celebration.

Yes, after the Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai receptions, Sangram Singh with his radiant bride Payal Rohatgi gave two receptions in Rohtak city and in his village which is very special for him, especially for the hometown folk who dote on this son of the soil.

A bevvy of celebs including Indian Commonwealth gold medalist wrestler Babita Phogat, Sakshi Malik, the first Indian woman who won the Olympic Games in wrestling, Arjun Awardee Wrestler and Commonwealth Medalist Satyawart Kadian, Yogeshwar Dutt India's Olympic Medalist Wrestler and Asian Games and Commonwealth Gold Medalist International Boxer Saweety Boora, Paralympic Javelin Throw Champion Rinku Hooda, Indian Hockey Player Ajit Nandal, Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Yadav, Panipat Deputy Commissioner Shyamlal Poonia, Gajendra Chauhan, Pankaj Sharma -- Director of Account Management IAMET and many others arrived at the reception to bless the couple.

Post this, Sangram Singh organised a big reception in his village which is 15 km inside Rohtak city. Here, about 10000 people came to bless them.

Talking about the same, Sangram Singh says, “The reception of the village is very special for me because it is my home. The prayers of all those who belong to my village are very important to me as I took a major step in this journey of life. It is always beautiful to be blessed but your parents and those who saw you grow, their blessings are true and matter most!"

Tags

Art & Entertainment Celebrity Wedding Marriage Weddings Marriages Wedding Celebrity Marriage Rohtak Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Indian Wrestler Wrestler Payal Rohatgi Sangram Singh Mumbai Bombay India
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lanka's First T20 Asia Cup Title And More - Stats

Sri Lanka's First T20 Asia Cup Title And More - Stats

BJP Nominates Ghulam Ali To Rajya Sabha From J&K, Surprising All Including J&K BJP

BJP Nominates Ghulam Ali To Rajya Sabha From J&K, Surprising All Including J&K BJP